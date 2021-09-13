MetLife UK launches quote and apply portal

For group life

John Brazier
John Brazier
13 September 2021
MetLife UK launches quote and apply portal

The new quote and apply portal, Accelerate, from MetLife UK has launched as the provider continues its digitalisation strategy.

The Accelerate portal currently caters specifically for the group life 10-199 lives SME market.

MetLife UK stated that the portal has been designed to offer advisers an efficient, online service to secure best rates at the first attempt, with quotes returned within minutes and the ability to go on risk straight away.

 The portal has been rolled out following a successful pilot launch, where quote volumes from new advisers grew 50% year-on-year between early February to late August.

Adrian Matthews, EB director at MetLife UK, said: "The launch of Accelerate is a key milestone for employee benefits, and MetLife UK. It represents a huge investment in our digital sales capability and further expansion into the Group Life SME market - a key focus segment for us. With over one thousand users already we are delighted to see such strong traction as we meet customer needs quicker.

"The pandemic has proved to be disruptive to so many businesses, but we had a very clear goal of delivering the portal within our 2021 roadmap and it has been great to see the collaboration, innovation and ingenuity of everyone involved to bring this to fruition. We are passionate about putting technological enhancements at the forefront of our future plans."

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor, COVER

