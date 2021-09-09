ProtectX5: Let clients take on the work they want

Speaking at Protection Review's ProtectX5 event today (9 September), Colley explained that with digital communications playing a bigger part of peoples' lives as a result of the pandemic, it made sense for insurers to work around this.

Her comments came in light of new Zurich research which found that two thirds of respondents (65%) prefer to self-submit medical information online and in their own time, compared to just 17% who would choose to do so face-to-face or virtually (for 11%), via their adviser.

However, Colley said there remains a mismatch between customer demand and insurer supply: "Post-Covid, advisers are conducting more appointments virtually so having the ability to complete forms online is a great opportunity. This saves time for the adviser and saves them from asking potentially sensitive questions directly.

"It's a win-win but it does tell us we are not leveraging the digital capabilities that we have currently today."

As such, Colley said it is key insurers do what they can to meet these preferences to improve customer experiences and quality of data gathered, during her presentation.

"In your business, are you ready to manage these increased expectations with through digital offerings?" asked Colley of the audience. "Digital is disrupting markets. It is important we ensure the digital services we have are made available to clients."

Zurich's research also highlighted that convenience was the most common reason for customers wanting to submit medical information digitally (72%) and this trend has not changed throughout the Covid pandemic. Other popular reasons were flexibility without feeling pressured (64%) and privacy, with 43% stating they may not feel comfortable discussing certain health and lifestyle matters with their advisers - such as mental health issues, alcohol consumption or previous drug use.

Meanwhile, around one third (36%) said they're more likely to be honest on a questionnaire online that goes directly to their insurer, which Zurich stated highlights "another added benefit with the potential for better disclosure from customers which can reduce problems or delays at claim stage."

Commenting seperately on the research findings, Colley said: "While customers and business's use of technology has grown exponentially as a result of the pandemic, it's clear that demand for convenience is here to stay. Technology has had a profound impact on our lives over the past 18 months and as a result, the service expectation bar has been set high.

"We now need to capitalise on this and ensure we're doing everything we can to make the lives of our customers easier. Whether that's through continued use of virtual meetings, email, web chat and virtual services."