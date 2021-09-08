Willis Towers Watson enters real-time pricing partnership

Called the Radar Life partner programme, this is designed to support insurers and MGAs develop rates, underwrite rules and adjustments, and deploy these in real time.

Radar Live has been designed to help insurers use data in tandem with analytical programs to improve pricing, claims and underwriting performance.

Applied Systems has expanded its Rating Hub, which offers a single point of entry to manage all rates for Applied brokers, to host and integrate with Radar Live.

The tech provider is working with SRA Insurance Ireland to connect Radar Live via the Applied Rating Hub to help provide real-time pricing.

"This latest partnership will enable Applied to provide its insurer partners with a sophisticated price enhancement tool, supporting pricing decisions and delivering accurate rates for the mutual benefit of all stakeholders," said WTW senior director Andrew Harley.

This development follows on from other insurtech initiatives WTW has invested in this year.

In April, the insurer rolled out a new underwriting solution called Radar Workbench. This system is aimed at improving decision making for underwriting risk and pricing, designed to imrpove frontline performance.