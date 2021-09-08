SME line managers call for greater wellbeing support

Over a third (37%) of SME line managers want clearer direction as to how wellbeing fits in with their companies' purpose and values, according to the insurer's Wellbeing at Work Barometer research which surveys almost 500 SME line managers.

A further 32% are looking for additional training on how to have these conversations with their teams and guide them towards available support services.

Often referred to as the ‘squeezed middle', SME line managers are also finding issue with how wellbeing is currently being presented.

The research showed that one third (32%) want an approach with less confusing terminology and jargon, with 27% in favour of guidance on what ‘good' wellbeing at works looks like.

As well as being concerned for their teams, the data shows many SME line managers are seeking acknowledgement for their own wellbeing.

SME line managers are more likely than the average employee to identify job security, fair pay and career opportunities as examples of wellbeing.

One in three (35%) want more recognition of their have wellbeing needs, with 32% seeking support to remove their own stresses and allow them to focus on managing their teams.

These findings are proof that line managers are under increased pressure given the stresses of remote working, according to Jo Elphick, marketing director (protection) at Legal & General Group.

"Line managers are coming under increasing pressure to take on multiple roles; managing their teams, in addition to acting as chief listener, communicator, sign-poster and motivator, while also getting to grips with shifts in ways of working and increasingly dispersed teams," said Elphick.

"It's becoming increasingly obvious that employers - and their people - want and need a clear framework for wellbeing; one that incorporates benefits and services, is purpose-led and values-driven. Customised communication is key to achieving this and it's something that the industry has an opportunity to help with as part of UK building back better goals."

Within SMEs, line managers are currently displaying the greatest appetite for wellbeing benefits, as 61% of line managers have used these compared to 46% of all SME employees.