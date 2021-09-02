ADVERTISEMENT

One in five employees in favour of mandatory reporting on physical, wellbeing initiatives

clock 02 September 2021 • 2 min read
One in five employees in favour of mandatory reporting on physical, wellbeing initiatives

A new report from Nuffield Health finds employees are increasingly demanding over support for and employer responsibility towards physical and wellbeing.

 The Healthier Nation Index report from Nuffield Health, which surveyed approximately 8,000 adults throughout the UK, found that staff are increasingly aware of their mental and physical health needs, while looking to their employers to take greater accountability.

Over one fifth (21%) of those surveyed believed employers should undertake mandatory reporting on the physical and wellbeing initiatives they have in place to improve the physical and emotional wellbeing of their staff.  

With around half of employees (52%) stating that they were aware of the measures they could take to improve their mental and physical health, around one third (37%) went further by stating that employers should take responsibility by making resources available on how to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

These could include inviting health specialists into the office to provide wellbeing seminars or mindfulness workshops.

It also found that just under half of staff (46%) agreed that free health checks for all staff should be provided by employers.

Over half (54%) of respondents said that their work was having a negative impact on their mental health, with a similar percentage (50%) stating that their workload created a barrier to undertaking physical exercise.

Dr Davina Deniszczyc, medical director at Nuffield Health, commented that the trends highlighted in the report could cause the UK to "sleepwalk into another type of health pandemic" if not properly addressed.

"It is essential that we now focus on national recovery and the prevention of long-term health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart conditions. This starts with regular physical exercise, which is crucial not only for preventing health conditions but also for maintaining good mental health. It's shocking to see the levels of inactivity with the vast majority of people failing to meet NHS guidelines for exercise and many older people haven't been doing any exercise at all," said Deniszczyc.

"We need to do everything we can to increase exercise rates, reduce long term health conditions if we are to build the resilience of the nation's health and avoid another health crisis."

