Group life Covid-related payouts total £125.7m for H1 2021

GRiD statistics

John Brazier
clock 31 August 2021 • 1 min read
Credit: Roksana Helscher
Credit: Roksana Helscher

The total payouts for Covid-related group life policies during the first half of the year exceed the total from 2020.

Dependants of employees with insured employer-sponsored death benefits have received more financial payouts as a result of Covid-19 in the first half of 2021 than in the whole of 2020, according to Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The industry trade body found that payouts for Covid-19-related claims stood at £125.7m for H1 2021 for group life benefits, compared to £93m for 2020.

The average lump-sum payment was over £98,112 during the six-month period.

GRiD stated that 18% of all group life claims paid by insurers during H1 2021 were related to Covid-19, which was in line with figures from the Office of National Statistics whereby Covid-19 accounted for just under 20% for deaths occurring during H1 2021 among the working population.

A total of 6,688 lump sum death benefit claims were paid in H1 2021, of which 1,199 were where COVID-19 has been recorded as a cause of death.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "The financial hardship that can follow the death of a loved one can be devastating, and it can impact every area of mental and physical health and wellbeing of those left behind.

"Employers that offer group life assurance to their staff provide some of the best possible support for wider health and wellbeing. This is one of the most affordable employee benefits, and is also one of the most tangible, and this benefit would have been hugely valued by those that have been affected."

 

Topics

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor, COVER

