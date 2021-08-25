FCA sends out warning on new product guidance readiness

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today (25 August) sent out a warning message to the protection and general insurance market over industry readiness for enhanced product governance rules coming into effect on 1 October.

As part of its focus on improving fair customer value, the FCA reviewed the progress made so far by the industry, finding that some firms had made good progress in meeting existing rules and guidance on product governance and value, issued in 2018 and 2019.

This was also the case against temporary guidance on product value, issued in response to Covid-19 last year.

However, the regulator warned that "too many firms are not fully meeting the FCA's standards," while "many firms are likely to be unprepared to meet" the incoming product governance rules.

Within its review, the FCA highlighted specific weaknesses it found, including an insufficient focus on customers, outcomes and product value, including when considering value in the context of Covid-19, as well as shortcomings in governance and oversight of products.

The regulator stated that, as an example, it was not always clear that firms have "adequate processes in place to assess whether intermediary remuneration (such as how much a broker is paid) bears reasonable relationship to the costs or workload to distribute the product as set out in previous guidance and required under the rules applicable from 1 October."

Sheldon Mills, executive director for supervision, policy and competition at the FCA, said: "We know some firms are doing the right thing but with the deadline for implementing our enhanced rules less than two months away, it's worrying that some firms may not be ready.

"Where firms are not consistently meeting existing requirements and expectations, it risks harm through poor value products or products being sold to the wrong customers. These firms have significant work to do urgently to be able to comply with the enhanced product governance rules. Firms that fail to do that work risk regulatory action."

'Useful stocktake'

In response to the FCA's review, the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) director of general policy, James Dalton described the announcement as a "useful stocktake of firms' approaches to product value," especially in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As the FCA acknowledges, the review found that most insurance products maintained their core utility and value during what has been an exceptionally challenging period for both customers and firms. The FCA also recognises evidence of good customer value including through premium refunds, extension of cover, individual customer support and the industry's charitable donations through the ABI's Covid-19 Support Fund," said Dalton.

"Since the data was collected for this review, significant work has continued to take place across the industry to meet the enhanced product rules and the new governance rules scheduled to come into force in October and the new pricing rules due to be introduced by January. Together, these substantial reforms emanating from the GI Pricing Practices Market Study are a once in a generation opportunity to improve customer outcomes across the industry.

"Inevitably, whilst some firms will be more advanced than others in preparing for the new rules, all our members are fully committed to continuing to work with the regulator to ensure change is delivered on time."