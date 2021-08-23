Half of employers introduce new benefits during pandemic to cater to changing working practices

A third (33%) of organisations surveyed by HR specialist Zellis said they have introduced new benefits to better support health and mental wellbeing among staff as they navigate the changes of the past year and a half.

More than a third (37%) of organisations surveyed said they have changed their benefits offering to create more personalised options for staff, with employee needs becoming more bespoke as the trend towards working from home continues.

The most popular additional benefits included flexible working hours, introduced by 17% of organisations during the pandemic. Other popular additions included childcare vouchers, introduced by 13% of companies, cycle to work schemes (12%) and new technology (10%).

According to Zellis, almost half (47%) of HR professionals believe that the increasing prevalence of hybrid working structures has made the personalisation of employee benefits more important.

The changes come as nearly a third (32%) of businesses surveyed reported employees had been interacting less with existing benefits programmes, which the HR specialist said meant businesses needed to adapt their offerings to suit pandemic-led workplace practices.

Zellis chief product officer George Dunnett said: "It's great to see that employers are taking the necessary steps to improve their benefits offerings in order to support their employees' physical and mental wellbeing during the pandemic.

"It's clear from the types of benefits being offered that organisations are looking to adapt to the possibility of long-term hybrid working - instead of the traditional holiday buying, gym memberships and leisure benefits, there is now a clear focus on offering benefits to complement home working, active travel and flexible hours."