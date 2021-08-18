L&G rolls out latest online group protection quote and buy platform

L&G Group Protection has stated that the platform is the first of its kind to remove restrictions on the upper limit of group scheme size, allowing for quotes whatever the scheme size from 10 employees upwards.

Intermediaries can access group life assurance and income protection quotes via an automated underwriting process, as well as refer less common client requirements for the insurer's underwriters to review.

Expected group life policies quote journeys are also available via ONIX, including new Mastertrust options made more widely available.

As demand for customised and unique group protection benefits has increased, the platform will allow intermediaries to fulfil specific client requirements, with restrictions removed on number of claims, special underwriting terms and overseas employees.

Colin Fitzgerald, distribution director at Legal & General Group Protection, commented: "Intermediaries are often time poor, admin heavy. It's probably safe to say smaller customers have been time consuming for advisers and don't get the attention they really need - a one size fits all approach is common with little time to consult.

"And many generalist intermediaries are under the impression that group protection - and wellbeing per se - is just too complicated.

"Our goal is to bring workplace protection benefits to more people through digital innovation designed to expand market opportunities, save time, remove complexities and put the intermediary in control. By being more flexible with quote options and less rigid with eligibility, ONIX affords the intermediary greater certainty, control and quick decisions."

L&G also recently launched its workplace wellbeing framework for group income protection-covered employers and intermediaries.

As part of its ‘Be Well, Get Better, Be Supported' campaign, the framework is intended to integrate benefit and wellbeing agendas, incorporating prevention, early intervention and rehabilitation services included with group protection products into employer wellbeing programmes.