Employers not making use of EB schemes, GRiD finds

A survey of 505 HR decision makers at UK businesses in January found that one-fifth of employers do not offer any form of support for newly injured, ill or disabled staff.

The remaining 80% on average only facilitate three types of support when a much broader range is required to help employees.

Employee benefits such as group risk products - including employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness - often have a wide variety of embedded support. Any employer that offers these products is likely to have a great deal more than just three support types available to their staff.

The study found that from a range of 17 different types of typically provided support, phased return-to-work plans are most commonly offered to staff for new injuries, illness or disability by 33% of employers. Some 26% offer emotional support (such as counselling) for the same purpose, while 20% have mental health first aiders in place for newly injured, ill or disabled staff.

Least prevalent among employers is medical concierge (9%), medical specialists (such as oncologists) (9%) and nurse-led support services (7%).

Spokesperson for GRiD Katharine Moxham (pictured) said: "Many employers may have a greater arsenal of support available for this group of employees than they realise, due to the wide and ever-growing range of choice within mainstream employee benefits.

"Employers would be wise to lean on their employee benefits consultants for advice in understanding exactly what they have in place across multiple benefits to support those employees who are suddenly in ill health."

According to GRiD, offering diverse support to staff because it is virtually impossible to predict what illness, injury or disability may arise, or what the most appropriate type of support and course of treatment each individual will require. And pay-as-you-go support can be costly and time-consuming over a long period.

Moxham added: "We know employers want to do their best for their staff at times of ill health and we also know that many purchase employee benefits in good faith to support their employees for exactly this purpose.