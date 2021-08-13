ADVERTISEMENT

Temporary Covid measures for employment disputes come to an end

Measures to accelerate resolution of employment disputes have now expired.

Rob Langston
clock 13 August 2021 • 1 min read
Temporary measures put in place to enable more timely resolution of employment disputes during the Covid-19 pandemic have now expired, according to the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI/ACSO ‘Statement of Intent' was first published in April 2020, however, many of the measures are either now common practice or no longer necessary. 

Improving news on infection rates, the success of the UK's vaccine programme, changed ways of working and the impact of the government's Civil Liability Act reforms have made some measures redundant. 

Indeed, remote medical examinations remain the norm for claimants and remote rehabilitation is now accepted by most compensators on a case-by-case basis.  

Furthermore, payments are now routinely being paid by BACS, not by cheque as was often the case previously.  

Other measures aimed at giving claimant firms and compensators more time and flexibility in the claims process as they tackled the impact of the pandemic, are now considered increasingly superfluous as thing continue to improve. 

James Dalton, director for general insurance policy at the ABI, said: "During these unprecedented times, it was more imperative than ever that insurers and claimant firms collaborated to ensure that consumers could continue to resolve their claims."Even though the Statement of Intent is being concluded, we are pleased that many of the measures put in place have become embedded practices which will benefit customers."

