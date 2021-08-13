Temporary Covid measures for employment disputes come to an end

The ABI/ACSO ‘Statement of Intent' was first published in April 2020, however, many of the measures are either now common practice or no longer necessary.

Improving news on infection rates, the success of the UK's vaccine programme, changed ways of working and the impact of the government's Civil Liability Act reforms have made some measures redundant.

Indeed, remote medical examinations remain the norm for claimants and remote rehabilitation is now accepted by most compensators on a case-by-case basis.

Furthermore, payments are now routinely being paid by BACS, not by cheque as was often the case previously.

Other measures aimed at giving claimant firms and compensators more time and flexibility in the claims process as they tackled the impact of the pandemic, are now considered increasingly superfluous as thing continue to improve.