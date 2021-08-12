Furlough figures hit lowest point since scheme began

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, 3.7% of the nation's workforces were on furlough in July. This was down from 20% in January.

Most of those on were only furloughed for part of the time, with only 42% being fully furloughed.

However, one in 50 businesses have said they expect to make redundancies within the next three months.

The top reasons driving these decisions were a need to reduce staff costs, no further requirement for certain job roles, and the phasing out of the furlough scheme.

"Businesses are creeping closer to safer territory, with more companies opening up, doing better business, and bringing people back from furlough. But we're not out of the woods just yet, and the end of the furlough scheme is sneaking up on us," said Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

She pointed out that 89% of businesses are trading again and the number of companies turning over less cash than usual is down to 29%.

However, Coles added that not all businesses or industries are equal, and some service industries are finding it particularly difficult to bring staff back.

"11% of the workforce in arts, education and recreation businesses are still furloughed. Other service industries with high levels of furlough include hairdressing and beauty, laundry and dry cleaning, and funeral services," she said.