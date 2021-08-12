Remote working to become the norm for most UK businesses

The study, which asked employers about their working from home plans, showed 35% expected staff to continue home working for three days a week for the foreseeable.

A further 15% suggested four days' home working, while 24% said they planned for two days working from home.

Just 11% of employers across the country said they expected staff to be working from home for the full five-day working week, while 6% plan to put an end to remote working altogether.

Almost a third of those questioned admitted that allowing employees to work from home was a significant driver for the company's digital transformation.

"It doesn't mean that five-day office weeks are entirely a thing of the past, there will always be some sectors where that remains the preference," said Antony Biondi, head of enterprise content management at Crown Records Management.

"But it does show that businesses need to be prepared for a robust and forward-leaning home-working policy in the long term."