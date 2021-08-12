ADVERTISEMENT

Remote working to become the norm for most UK businesses

More than half the week will be remote working for 35% of employers

Jenny Turton
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read
UK employees are likely to work from home an average of 2.8 days each week, a Crown Records Management study has found.

The study, which asked employers about their working from home plans, showed 35% expected staff to continue home working for three days a week for the foreseeable. 

A further 15% suggested four days' home working, while 24% said they planned for two days working from home. 

Just 11% of employers across the country said they expected staff to be working from home for the full five-day working week, while 6% plan to put an end to remote working altogether. 

Almost a third of those questioned admitted that allowing employees to work from home was a significant driver for the company's digital transformation. 

"It doesn't mean that five-day office weeks are entirely a thing of the past, there will always be some sectors where that remains the preference," said Antony Biondi, head of enterprise content management at Crown Records Management.  

"But it does show that businesses need to be prepared for a robust and forward-leaning home-working policy in the long term." 

Last month, COVER reported that more than half of employers needed to improve or review their current employee benefits package relating to the adoption of remote working following the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 

