Quarter of employers refuse sick pay for Covid vaccine side effects

A survey of 2,000 businesses carried out by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) found that 26% had not been paying full sick pay to staff members who had taken time off following the Covid-19 jab and with no plans to change this.

Half the businesses surveyed were already paying this, while 6% that had not been offering this support had plans to do so in future.

The remaining 12% did not know what their future policy would be at the time of the survey.

When asked whether they gave time off for staff to attend the Covid-19 vaccine appointments, 59% confirmed they had while 4% revealed they planned to do so in the future.

Acas advice is that employers should support staff to get the vaccine once it is offered and this support could include ensuring employees have paid time off for Covid vaccine reasons.

Susan Clews, Acas chief executive, said: "The vaccine rollout programme has gone well and our survey reveals that most employers have allowed staff paid time off to get the jab but a quarter have not.