Health of loved ones biggest stress for Brits

In an analysis of consumer views of financial protection, the insurer conducted a survey of 2,000 UK adults.

The health of peoples' partners and that of their children were the two most commonly identified stress points, being selected by 70% and 67% of respondents respectively.

Financial concerns dominated the rest of the list of stresses respondents were asked about.

Being redundant was identified as a key stress for 58% of respondents, with 55% admitted being stressed about having to use savings to make ends meet. Of those who admitted to being concerned about losing their job, 22% of whom said this was a worry for them every two to three weeks.

Over half of the survey's respondents also identified living on a reduced income, getting into debt and resorting to a second job as key concerns.



COVID-19 was identified as a key driver for much of this stress.

The majority of respondents (82%) said they worried about having to take time off work due to illness, a 30% increase from before the pandemic.

Despite these financial concerns, one in four respondents (25%) said they had no disposable income to fall back on should they need it.

MetLife UK head of individual protection, Rich Horner, commented that though COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, the survey's findings highlighted the need for income protection.

"Whilst no one can predict what the future holds, where feasible, consumers should prepare for the unexpected," said Horner.