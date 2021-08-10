ADVERTISEMENT

RedArc: Pre-diagnosis support needed from insurers

Time before diagnosis can often be distressing for clients

Jon Yarker
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Insurers are being urged to make extra support available for policyholders before diagnosis of a condition has been officially confirmed, according to calls from RedArc.

The nurse-led wellbeing service has stated it is important for insurers to provide support during this period.

Many conditions can take weeks or months to properly diagnosis, with COVID-19 disruption exacerbating the wait for tests, test results and follow-up appointments.

According to NHS Diagnostic Waiting Times and Activity Data, 1.4 million patients were still waiting for diagnostic tests at the end of May despite being referred for these.

"There are a huge number of people living with a great deal of uncertainty at present whilst they await a diagnosis, treatment plan and prognosis," said RedArc managing director Christine Husbands (pictured).

"Insurers have a great opportunity to step in and help this group via the support they have already embedded into their policies."

Husbands has advocated this support being offered in three areas: emotional, physical and medical.

As well as reassurance during times of stress while waiting, greater support can be offered to help individuals with pain and symptom management.

With medical support, RedArc is advocating help for an individual to better navigate the NHS or private healthcare route to move things along as quickly as possible.

This can include helping policyholders prepare for a GP or consultant appointment, so they know what questions to ask.

Husbands added: Too often we hear the words, ‘I wish I'd known you were here for me earlier' when insurer's clients and policyholders seek the kind of support we offer.

"Individuals need more than just a sympathetic ear when they encounter delays in their tests and treatment and many insurers have the means to offer this but they need to shout much louder about it."

 

 

 

