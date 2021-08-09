Over a third of employers describing pensions as 'perk'

In an analysis of 1000 job adverts on Indeed.com Moneypenny found pensions were the most frequently identified ‘perk' despite being a legal requirement in the UK.

The second most popular ‘perk' in these adverts was the flexibility to work from home, with 22%, following by flexible working hours in 11% of listings.

Moneypenny chief operating officer Ceri Henfrey commented: "We're not surprised to see flexible working, wellbeing programmes and more fun-focused perks being featured across the listings we analysed, however it would be amazing to see more companies following suit in the future."

Wellbeing benefits also appeared in these adverts, but most frequently in the minority.

Healthcare benefits appeared in 3% of adverts, along with annual flu jabs and yoga sessions for 0.5% and 0.4% of adverts respectively.

Only 0.2% of adverts referred to free counselling services as a perk, with just 0.1% offering time off work after the loss of a child.