Over a third of employers describing pensions as 'perk'

Pensions most commonly identified benefit, despite being legally mandated

Jon Yarker
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
Over a third of employers (41%) describe pensions as a perk when liaising with potential employees, according to research by communications provider Moneypenny.

In an analysis of 1000 job adverts on Indeed.com Moneypenny found pensions were the most frequently identified ‘perk' despite being a legal requirement in the UK. 

The second most popular ‘perk' in these adverts was the flexibility to work from home, with 22%, following by flexible working hours in 11% of listings. 

Moneypenny chief operating officer Ceri Henfrey commented: "We're not surprised to see flexible working, wellbeing programmes and more fun-focused perks being featured across the listings we analysed, however it would be amazing to see more companies following suit in the future." 

Wellbeing benefits also appeared in these adverts, but most frequently in the minority. 

Healthcare benefits appeared in 3% of adverts, along with annual flu jabs and yoga sessions for 0.5% and 0.4% of adverts respectively. 

Only 0.2% of adverts referred to free counselling services as a perk, with just 0.1% offering time off work after the loss of a child. 

Moneypenny also broke down these results on a sectoral basis, finding digital marketing provided the greatest number of added benefits with an average of 6.5.  

