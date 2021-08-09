Amey and Mace partner for menopause app

The companies have partnered with digital health platform Peppy to create the service.

This will provide support for employees going through menopause and other major health journeys.

Services will include support from specialist menopause experts, via online charts, and access to a library of events, videos and articles about this.

Women of menopausal age are the fastest-growing demographic in the UK workforce, but one in 10 will consider leaving employment due to menopause symptoms.

"I want all women going through menopause to be able to reach their potential, and for menopause not to be a barrier for their ambitions," said Amey CEO Amanda Fisher.