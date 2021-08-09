ADVERTISEMENT

Amey and Mace partner for menopause app

App will be used to support female employees going through major health journey

Jon Yarker
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
Amey and Mace partner for menopause app

Infrastructure provider Amey and construction firm Mace have partnered to launch an app for female workers going through menopause.

The companies have partnered with digital health platform Peppy to create the service. 

This will provide support for employees going through menopause and other major health journeys. 

Services will include support from specialist menopause experts, via online charts, and access to a library of events, videos and articles about this. 

Women of menopausal age are the fastest-growing demographic in the UK workforce, but one in 10 will consider leaving employment due to menopause symptoms.  

"I want all women going through menopause to be able to reach their potential, and for menopause not to be a barrier for their ambitions," said Amey CEO Amanda Fisher.  

"As a woman who is experiencing menopause myself, I want to do everything I can to prevent Amey, and the industry, losing women at this later stage in their career when they have so much to offer. This is about opening the conversation and encouraging other employers to take similar steps to become menopause friendly organisations. No one should be held back something they can't control." 



