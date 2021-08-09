Income drop concerns for those "left behind" by Covid recovery

Women, renters and those who are middle-aged were found to be the most at risk of being "left behind" by the recovery.

In a survey of 10,030 UK adults, a quarter (24%) still said they were just about getting by financially.

This is despite evidence that the UK economy is recovering for many.

Financial resilience was found to be worse in women than men, with 37% of women confirming they were struggling to manage, compared to 29% of men. Lack of savings and income protection has been identified as a concern for more women than men.

In the survey, 61% of women admitted they were concerned about a sudden reduction in household income compared to 48% of men.

The experience of women during the pandemic is a large driver of this. Women are more likely to have been on furlough for longer than men, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

In addition, childcare and other caring responsibilities are statistically more likely to be a financial issue for women.

Evidence of financial vulnerability was also higher among renters and those that are middle aged.

Only 3% of renters described their finances as excellent, compared to 10% of homeowners.

Respondents aged between 45 and 54 had the highest percentage of responses such as ‘just about getting by' or ‘struggling to manage'.

For these people, 43% answered along these lines and identified sudden drops in income, saving for emergencies and saving for retirement as particular pain points.

"The UK is bouncing back, but while millions of people are rebounding into working and spending as usual, women, renters and mid-lifers have proved far less financially resilient," said Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. "There's a real risk they're being left behind by the recovery."

As well as financial impacts, Hargreaves Lansdown's research identifiedmental health as an area of concern for these respondents.