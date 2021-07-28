Royal London boosts payouts for critical illness policies

Royal London has increased payouts for its critical illness policies for parents and children, effective tomorrow (29 July).

In an announcement today, the insurer said the payout for additional cover conditions for parents was to rise by £5,000 to reach £30,000. This change will also boost any pay-out from its enhanced child critical illness cover (CIC).

Death payouts for the enhanced child policy have also been increased to £10,000 for the children's death benefit and stillbirth. This marked a doubling of the previous payout.

In addition, for the standard child policy, Royal London has introduced a child death payment of £5,000, and children can be covered up to the age of 22 - or 23 if they are in full-time education.

Jennifer Gilchrist, protection specialist at Royal London, said the changes were "essential" to ensure the company was providing appropriate financial support.

"No parent should ever have to experience the death of a child, which is why some of the changes are targeted at pregnant mothers and parents to help provide protection for themselves and their children in the best way possible," Gilchrist added.

She also highlighted the insurer's Helping Hand service, designed to offer "emotional and practical support" for customers who buy their policy through an adviser.

Nicola Welsh, chief executive at the Held In Our Hearts bereavement charity - Royal London's charity partner - said: "When a family's baby dies, it is an incredibly traumatic and extremely lonely time as parents struggle to find others who can connect with the overwhelming emotions they experience. The majority of our staff are bereaved themselves, so we are there to let them know they are not alone.

"It's great to see insurance accommodating what can be a traumatic event, and with our support services, we walk alongside families providing empathy, whilst they start to come to terms with what has happened and help support them in their grief."

Elsewhere, Royal London also added new options for renters with life, critical illness, or income protection policies. The two additional features allow customers to increase their cover if their rent rises or if they decide to take out their first mortgage.

Welcome improvements

The changes to Royal London's criticil illness cover were welcomed by Alan Lakey, director of CIExpert, who pointed out that this was the first upgrade to a critical illness policy by an insurer so far this year.

While he said that the increased payouts were "modest", Lakey highlighted that the "impact of changing the limit on payment from 25% to 50% is much more significant than an initial glance suggests."

Lakey told COVER: "Royal London raised the bar for children's critical illness back in 2016 when it introduced a host of child-specific conditions and increased the sum payable to a possible £50,000.

"The latest changes keep Royal London at the forefront of quality child cover whilst the increased payment for adult additional payment conditions ensures that they keep apace on this front as well."