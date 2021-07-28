Covid worries cause 13m UK adults to miss health check-ups

Over 13 million people in Britain have avoided seeking routine check-ups in the past six months due to persisting concerns over Covid.

This is according to LifeSearch's latest update to the Health Wealth & Happiness Index, which found 38% of Brits - or 13.2 million people - have avoided check-ups including mammograms, cervical smear tests and blood pressure checks.

Concerns around the NHS's ability to meet non-Covid related healthcare needs was cited as a significant driver.

Four in 10 Brits (43%) are still fearful of medical environments due to the virus, with 82% complaining that hospital waiting times are longer. Almost two-thirds (63%) of people seeking GP appointments have had to wait longer in the last six months and 61% seeking a dentist appointment have had to wait longer.

As a result, one in 10 of all Brits (10%, or 17% of all those aged between 18-24) have resorted to buying PMI to avoid seeking treatment through the NHS.

A further 27% of all adults have made more use of virtual healthcare services such as virtual GP consultations, despite a greater overall faith in the NHS: Nearly half (44%) of al Brits said they feel more confident in the NHS and its services after the past six months.

At the same time, Britons' Health, Wealth and Happiness has reached its highest level since the pandemic began, rising to 22% in the past quarter to a current reading of 91.4.

In contrast, the index fell to 50.4 in the second quarter of 2020 after slumping to its lowest level in a decade.

"It's encouraging to see the nation's health wealth and happiness begin to recover again after a long period of uncertainty and anxiety for so many," said Emma Walker, chief marketing officer at LifeSearch.

"[This is] no doubt a reflection of the Covid vaccine rollout, but we see some red flags appear when it comes to consumers' health in the future. The fact that 38% of Brits have avoided routine check-ups like cervical smear tests or blood pressure checks, is a huge concern.

"While many of us feel confident in the NHS, there are clearly some concerns about wait times and fearing Covid in a medical environment."