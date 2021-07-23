More than half of employers to review benefits offering in wake of home working shift

Covid-19 and its subsequent restrictions have caused a major shift in working patterns, with many companies planning to adopt a permanent mix of home and office working in a post-pandemic world.

Almost nine in 10 employers (88%) now expect to facilitate home-working, according to employee benefits consultancy Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, which asked more than 200 senior human resources professionals about their post-pandemic plans.

Some 39% of respondents expected partial home working to be available to all workers, while a further 46% intended to introduce the benefit for some employees only.

Just 3% planned to move to an entirely home-based working model after the pandemic restrictions are removed.

According to Howden, the new remote-working employment world requires a different mix of benefits and delivery to ensure that all employees are supported, empowered, and engaged by their employee benefits offering.

Some 8% of Howden's HR respondents admitted their benefits package needs improving to consider those working from home, while 44% said they needed to review their offering.

Howden head of benefits strategy Steve Herbert said: "We would strongly encourage many more employers to embrace flexible benefits and/or digital communication and delivery methods to better support the increasing numbers of remote workers in the 2020s.

"The pandemic is likely to represent a watershed moment in employment, and Howden would urge HR professionals to ensure that their company-sponsored employee benefits offerings reflect this significant shift in working practices."