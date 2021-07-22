SJP lobbying govt on social care reform

The FTSE 100 advice giant recently published a report into the issue, The Social Care Report, that tables various solutions.

This has been sent to 100 government officials at all levels, including first secretary of state Damian Green and minister of state for social care Helen Whateley.

The report's author, divisional director for tax & technical support Tony Müdd, has said the firm is prepared to ‘put skin in the game' and exert its influence in the private sector as a distributor with thousands of clients to affect change.

"By skin in the game, I mean sitting down with the government and going through what our ideas are and why. This is also being part of the education programme," said Müdd.

"After [economist Andrew Dilnot's recommendations in 2011], the government asked the ABI to get involved and try and get product providers to develop insurance products for the long term care market.

"In my view, that was the wrong approach. Developing an insurance product is very expensive. What you need is distributors, like SJP, to say to product providers what their clients need. That gives them much more assurance that they are not developing a product in a vacuum that people may or may not buy."

Long-awaited plans to reform social care, which many believe will include an increase to National Insurance rates to foot the bill, were recently delayed yet again due to several key figures in government being forced to self-isolate.

It remains to be seen what their plans are, but Müdd hopes they do not revert to the Dilnot proposals wholesale.

"I have heard they are reconsidering a Dilnot-style cap approach which I don't think is the right way to go," said Müdd.

"It won't be simple enough, people won't understand it and most importantly of all it won't be what product providers need in terms of a trigger to develop products in this market that frankly don't exist at the moment."

Müdd's report, which points to the German and Japanese markets as models to follow, cited these as simple and transparent enough to be adopted. In his mind, Dilnot's proposals are not simple enough but at their core share the same key suggestion as the SJP report.

"[Dilnot's proposals] were too complex and not transparent," he commented. "But what he did do was address the combination of public and private coming together.

"If you set out what the state will provide, then the private sector will come in with products to fill that gap. In theory that is what is exactly required."