Anorak teams up with money management app Plum to deliver protection to millennials

Pandemic led to a rise in interest in life insurance

Hannah Godfrey
clock 22 July 2021 • 1 min read
Anorak teams up with money management app Plum to deliver protection to millennials

Money management app Plum has teamed up with Anorak, an online broker for life insurance, income protection and critical illness cover, to help to protect the finances of young people.

Plum's app will make use of Anorak, offering users the chance to decide if life insurance, income protection or critical illness cover is key to their plans for a financially stable future. 

Customers will be able to access Anorak's range of products via the app, while Plum will notify customers if it detects that they are already making life insurance payments, giving them the option to check if they could find a better deal via Anorak.

Anorak CEO and co-founder David Vanek said: "This partnership comes as we've seen a jump in the numbers of millennials coming to us who are curious about life insurance, income protection and critical illness cover, as younger earners wise up to the benefits of having protection policies in place.

"We're excited to be growing and developing alongside such a unique and valuable service, as people look for easier, more transparent ways to save money and map out their financial futures."

Plum head of partnerships Charlie Bailey said Anorak was a natural fit for Plum, adding: "Our next step will be to add helpful prompts for customers so that they are well-informed about their financial choices throughout their lives.

"Many people take out life insurance when they buy a home or start a family, for example. Plum and Anorak will be there for them during these milestones, offering easy access to the financial products they need in a smart, accessible way." 

