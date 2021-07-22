LV= launches two income protection products

The first new product, LV= Mortgage and Rent Cover, is aimed at regular earners or those with variable incomes who want to protect their mortgage or rent outgoings.

The second, LV= Executive Income Protection, is designed to help smaller businesses provide sick pay benefits to their employees.

LV= Mortgage and Rent Cover provides cover with no evidence or minimum hours worked or proof of income required, when applying for or making a claim, making it suitable for people like freelancers, who find it hard to prove their earnings.

If a customer is unable to work due to illness or injury, their mortgage or rental payments on their main residence will be covered up to £2,000 a month for a maximum of one or two years per claim.

As part of the application process, an adviser will need to validate that the cover amount does not exceed the customer's mortgage or rent payments, and obtain documentary evidence from the customer to support this, such as a copy of their mortgage offer or formal rental agreement.

The level of cover can be adjusted by the customer during the lifespan of the policy to account for life events such as moving house.

LV= said the product aims to cost "demonstrably less" than traditional budget income protection equivalents.

For example, a 29 year-old man with a £725 monthly mortgage payment will pay £7.32 per month. He is a non-smoker and chose a 2-year claim period and cover to the age of 65.

Meanwhile, the LV= Executive Income Protection product is designed for smaller businesses that find it difficult to access group protection, offering monthly sick pay benefits to key employees.

If an employee is unable to work due to illness or injury, the employer can make a claim, and uses the payments to provide sick pay to their employee via PAYE in place of their employee's monthly salary.

LV= will cover 80% of their earnings up to £300,000 a year for level cover and £225,000 a year for inflation-linked cover.

Additional cover can be taken out for employer pension scheme contributions and National Insurance employer contributions.

If a current covered employee leaves their place of work, the policy can be transferred to their new employer within 90 days if the employee wants to keep their protection in place after moving jobs.

LV= protection director Debbie Kennedy said: "LV='s new income protection insurance products are designed to provide peace of mind for people worried about how illness or injury will affect their finances.

"As an industry we are good at tinkering with our core products and adding feature after feature, but there are times when the right thing to do is to start fresh and design new products to meet a specific target market.

"We rose to this challenge with LV= Mortgage and Rent Cover - delivering a simple-to-explain solution, offering no-nonsense certainty, with a clear focus on helping under-served consumers who are more prone to income shocks."