Govt to work with insurers to create 'consensus statement' to guide employers on good work and health

The government yesterday evening published its response to a consultation titled ‘Health is Everyone's Business', which looked at proposals to reduce ill-health related job loss.

In its consultation response the government welcomed the idea of a ‘consensus statement', an idea developed by industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD) that would aim to improve employer guidance and awareness of the link between good work and good health and promote the use of expert-led support services.

The government also said it recognised the role that employers play in health and wellbeing, particularly in terms of making full use of the benefits within group income protection and helping employees remain in, or return to, work.

It then vowed to work with the insurance industry to help make employers and the self-employed aware of the health and wellbeing benefits protection policies can provide.

GRiD spokesperson Katharine Moxham welcomed the consultation response, adding: "[GRiD] strongly supports the aims of reducing sickness absence and ill-health-related job loss and is pleased that the role of income protection insurance has been recognised in supporting this.

"The workplace has an important part to play in maintaining good health, dealing with ill health at an early stage and supporting employees to remain in work.

"We look forward to working with government to take forward the consensus statement project."

Nick Homer, Zurich UK's head of market management, group risk, added: "We are pleased that the government has recognised the critical role that insurance can play in supporting workers' health and helping businesses to manage the challenges of sickness absence.

"In particular, we welcome their support for creating a consensus statement for employers of all sizes and working with the industry to improve awareness of the benefits that protection policies can provide. Not least, the wellbeing services and the rehabilitation support that sits at the heart of products like income protection."