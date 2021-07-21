WorkLife agrees partnership to offer small business staff access to estate planning

Employees with access to the WorkLife platform will now received £150 credit towards forming a will or lasting power of attorney, which WorkLife said is enough to create either without cost.

Employees can also put credit towards other estate planning solutions, as well as being able to access free advice and guidance on areas such as how to reduce the cost of probate and estate administration.

WorkLife, which is owned by financial planning business OpenMoney, is a platform created for small businesses that aims to provide them with benefits that would typically only be available from large corporate organisations.

WorkLife director Steve Bee said: "Getting your affairs in order is an essential, and often overlooked, part of financial planning and can offer vital peace of mind that your loved ones and assets are protected.

"MyLife Estate Planning makes this seemingly daunting and complex task as straightforward and easy to manage as possible, with expert advice and guidance on hand throughout."

MyLife Estate Planning director Patrick Harrison added: "There's always been an obvious synergy between financial advice and estate planning, but it seems they have drifted apart in recent years, so we are delighted to be working closely with WorkLife to help bring the two worlds closer together.

"We see our role as complementing the ethos of care and of service that WorkLife project for employers, and see the production of a will, a lasting power of attorney, or a family trust as just the start of our relationship with a customer."