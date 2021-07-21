Social care funding plans shelved until autumn following backlash

Yesterday various national news outlets reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were close to agreeing a social care funding plan that would see National Insurance contributions (NICs) rise by at least one percentage point to raise billions to pay for social care.

The plan faced an immediate backlash, with experts pointing out such a move could see the government accused of an "intergenerational raid" and that it would place another burden on working-age people at a time when jobs are insecure, inflation is rising, and wages are squeezed.

The plans have now reportedly been shelved until the autumn as the Prime Minister's diary has been thrown into disarray, with both Johnson and Sunak isolating after coming into contact with a person with Covid-19.

The PM's spokesperson told The Mirror a plan to fund social care would come "by the end of the year".

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin commented: "Levying an additional penny in the pound on national insurance to pay for social care without asking those still working over state pension age to contribute would have driven a bus through any notions of intergenerational fairness.

"It's therefore no surprise given the backlash witnessed yesterday that the government has put social care reform back on the shelf for a while yet, most likely till after the summer recess."