ADVERTISEMENT

Social care funding plans shelved until autumn following backlash

Plans to be announced later this year

Hannah Godfrey
clock 21 July 2021 • 1 min read
Social care funding plans shelved until autumn following backlash

The government has shelved plans to levy additional taxes on working-age people to fund social care, following a backlash that saw it accused of intergenerational unfairness.

Yesterday various national news outlets reported Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were close to agreeing a social care funding plan that would see National Insurance contributions (NICs) rise by at least one percentage point to raise billions to pay for social care.

The plan faced an immediate backlash, with experts pointing out such a move could see the government accused of an "intergenerational raid" and that it would place another burden on working-age people at a time when jobs are insecure, inflation is rising, and wages are squeezed.

The plans have now reportedly been shelved until the autumn as the Prime Minister's diary has been thrown into disarray, with both Johnson and Sunak isolating after coming into contact with a person with Covid-19.

The PM's spokesperson told The Mirror a plan to fund social care would come "by the end of the year".

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin commented: "Levying an additional penny in the pound on national insurance to pay for social care without asking those still working over state pension age to contribute would have driven a bus through any notions of intergenerational fairness.

"It's therefore no surprise given the backlash witnessed yesterday that the government has put social care reform back on the shelf for a while yet, most likely till after the summer recess."

 

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT