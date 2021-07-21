Risk manager launches tool to help employers identify staff vulnerable to Covid

The new tool, Covid Work Safe, has been designed to analyse the relevant medical history of each employee and identify those who may be at increased risk, including those with certain underlying health conditions who are particularly vulnerable and require extra support.

Using the tool, employees will answer a confidential questionnaire and then receive an assessment that they can download, along with advice and guidance they can take to mitigate any risks associated with returning to the workplace.

A portal then provides employers with access to a report detailing assessment outcomes for all employees based on a traffic light system, however they will not be able to see any specific medical details as outlined by staff.

Healix chief medical officer Adrian Hyzler said now Covid restrictions are lifting, it is likely people are feeling anxious about returning to the office and commuter life.

"Businesses need to ensure that all employees are as safe as possible by implementing additional measures where necessary," he said.

"Identifying individual employees who may be at increased risk due to medical vulnerabilities will help them do just that and that's exactly why we've developed Covid Work Safe.

"Ultimately, Covid Work Safe will help reassure staff who may be nervous of returning after being furloughed or working from home for several months, as well as providing employers with peace of mind that they are doing the right thing for their workforce."