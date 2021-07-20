Employee benefits consultancy Amba partners with online therapy business Support Room

With the impact of Covid-19 leading to a rise in poor mental health, employees are increasingly looking to their employer for support.

Support Room CEO Ash Vipani said the partnership with Amba would allow his company to lend better support to HR teams and business owners.

"Organisations can act to boost employee productivity and morale, especially as the world recovers from the pandemic," he said.

Amba CEO Tobin Murphy-Coles added: "This partnership with Support Room is an important element of Amba's mission to use employee benefits as a force for good.

"The impact of being able to talk to a therapist and to get some sort of resolution there and then cannot be understated. Maybe the technology didn't exist to be able to do that five years ago, but it does exist now, and is a critical part of what an employer needs to offer to their employees if they truly care about employee wellbeing."