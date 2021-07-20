Car dealer Vertu Motors launches enhanced maternity pay scheme

The car dealership currently pays maternity pay at a rate of 90% of employees' average weekly earnings for the first six weeks of leave, followed by statutory maternity pay for the remaining 33 weeks - currently £151.97 per week.

Under statutory maternity pay regulations, employees can take up to 52 weeks' maternity leave with 39 of those being paid.

But under the new scheme, Vertu will pay the first six months of maternity leave at a rate of 90% of the employees' average weekly earnings, and then the remaining 12 weeks at statutory maternity pay level.

Vertu employees will be entitled to the new scheme when they have been continuously employed by the group for at least 52 weeks - the same qualifying criteria that applies for statutory maternity pay.

Vertu Motors chief executive Robert Forrester said: "As the leader of a large and fast-growing motor retail business I have for some time been confronting the stark reality about the gender balance in our sector, including in our own company, where less than 20% of our showroom colleagues are female.

"We are serious and passionate about attracting and retaining a more gender balanced retail sales workforce and to supporting colleagues through their maternity leave.

"We believe this scheme demonstrates our level of commitment in this area and believe that it will attract talent from outside the sector to apply for the many rewarding roles we have to offer."