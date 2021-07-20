Majority of employees still in the dark on post-Covid workplace options

Just one in five workers expect to be fully office-based now most lockdown rules have been lifted, including the requirement to work from home if possible, according to research by online venue booking platform VenueScanner.

However, despite most expecting more flexibility, just one fifth (19%) of bosses have told their employees what their future workplace options are.

Some 72% of workers told VenueScanner that disgruntlement due to the wrong actions by their employer over place of work choices might make them quit their job, with one major bugbear being fear of permanent isolation from colleagues.

The majority (94%) of respondents said that they still want to spend some time with work mates, but only a quarter (24%) said that their employer was ensuring that face to face team contact would happen.

VenueScanner CEO Rebecca Kelly said: "The future of work is set to be flexible, but it will never be fully remote; while we don't need to be sitting next to each other to get work done, employees do need to get together to create, to celebrate, to collaborate and to feel connected.

"This is true now more so than ever and these figures reinforce that."

Only 9% of workers surveyed said they have formally had their contracts changed to reflect remote working and 7% faced salary cuts due to home working.

Just over a quarter of 18 to 24-year-olds (26%) told the platform they would consider leaving if bosses were to scrap team socials and Christmas parties, and a third (31%) of 35 to 44-year-olds would consider leaving if bosses banned working from home altogether.

Kelly said it was up to employers to facilitate positive in-person experiences at work if they wanted to attract and retain "the best people".

Sophie Scott, workplace wellbeing expert and psychotherapist, added: "We've survived the pandemic, but most of us have not thrived working in this way. Teams need to come together again so managers can do some mindful course correcting to help their teams perform and be happy."