Quilter FA partners with Sodexo's Circles on financial wellbeing

Support service for clients

Sophie King
clock 15 July 2021 • 1 min read
Quilter Financial Advisers has partnered with workplace wellbeing company Circles to deliver financial wellbeing and advice services.

Through the partnership, Circles, which is part of the French Sodexo group, will give its clients an employee workplace support service to improve productivity, wellbeing and engagement.

Quilter FA will deliver financial wellbeing and advice services to clients, including a free initial advice consultation offered on an annual basis.

It will also offer access to an online portal with financial education articles. Clients will be able to sign up to events on topics such as pre-retirement redundancy, financial planning, mortgages and equity release.

Quilter FA managing director, Amanda Cassidy, said: "Financial capability in the workplace is a growing area as more employers recognise the fundamental link between sustained financial resilience and overall employee wellbeing. 

"This is also marks an exciting new opportunity for Quilter Financial Advisers, which builds on our valued affinity relationships and the financial wellbeing and advice services we already offer to employees in the Quilter group."

Circles UK & Ireland chief executive, Michael Fildes, said: "Circles concierge services have a positive impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of our clients' employees by reducing stress and mental load.

"Employees cite their top anxieties and stresses as worries over family or finance, so I'm particularly pleased that our new and exciting partnership with Quilter Financial Advisers will offer financial support and education to our clients' employees to further positively impact their holistic wellbeing."

This article was first published by COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.

