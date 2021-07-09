UK consumers confused over life insurance cover needs

International life and health insurance provider William Russell has found that UK consumers are most often unsure of how much life insurance cover they require.

Based on analysis of annual Google searches, there were neatly 10,000 queries of "How much life insurance do I need", followed by "Do I need life insurance for a mortgage" with 9,910 and 9,460 searches respectively.

Further illustrating the education gap in protection, the third-most search was "What does life insurance cover" with 8,310 queries.

Other topics searched for included "Life insurance for parents", "Can I have more than one life insurance policy" and "Can life insurance access medical records."

Inez Cooper, co-founder and managing director at William Russell, said that the Covid-19 pandemic could be behind the level of confusion over what level of life cover may be needed, particularly given the exclusions introduced by some insurers.

"Of course, some insurance companies might have or be introducing exclusions for pandemics like Covid-19. That's not something we at William Russell do on our policies, but insurance companies might increasingly look to reduce their risk with such exclusions," Cooper commented.

"Perhaps the most important change with respect to life insurance is people failing to pay their premiums due to financial difficulties, this could be why we have seen lots of financial searches around life insurance.

"Life insurance companies have had to work out mechanisms to help customers very quickly, for example payment holidays or helping customers to pay less by permanently or temporarily reducing life cover. In our view, life insurance companies have been remarkably sympathetic to customers during the pandemic."