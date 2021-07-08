CII launches internal members consultation

The consultation will ask members to share their views on their current relationship with the CII, with their societies, including the Personal Finance Society (PFS), and their ambitions for how the CII can best support all communities over the next five years.

The CII stated the consultation, conducted via a series of virtual meetings, will also suggest "future facing proposals or our learning and assessment and membership life-long career journey".

The consultation will be completed by the end of this year, with the CII committed to publishing the key findings of the consultation in the first quarter of 2022, followed by the professional body's response.

Helen Phillips, chair of the CII, said: "The disruption and distancing caused by the pandemic make this a very timely exercise. I committed at the AGM to consult with members about various issues that were the subject of discussion.

"This consultation will serve as a vehicle to ensure that all views are heard and that the forward vision is fully informed by members insights so that we can best meet our Royal Charter commitments."

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, added: "Engagement with our members, our customers, the public and all of our stakeholders has always been of great value to the CII.

"Ahead of the launch of our Professional Map later this year, we had a planned consultation exercise in development. While input to this will remain a key area for focus, we are extending the breadth of the consultation to ensure it covers all aspects of our membership offering and our relationship, as a society of professional members, with the public."

The consultation follows attempts by the CII to de-register the PFS in late June. COVER sister title, Professional Adviser, revealed the idea to deregister was properly considered by the PFS board, but it was very clear that members were against it, and so the board chose to vote it down.

Earlier this month, the CII announced the appointment of Aston Lark chief executive, Peter Blanc, as its president for 2022.