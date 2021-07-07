ADVERTISEMENT

Regulators launch diversity and inclusivity consultation

For regulated financial services firms

John Brazier
07 July 2021
Joint industry consultation on diversity and inclusion aims to accelerate pace of “meaningful change” among financial services firms

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Bank of England have today (7 July) launched a joint discussion paper designed to further diversity and inclusion among the financial services sector.

Open until 30 September, the paper includes a number of suggestions for firms to improve diversity and inclusion, such as the use of targets for representation, measures to make senior leaders directly accountable for diversity and inclusion in their firms, linking remuneration to diversity and inclusion metrics and the regulators' approach to considering diversity and inclusion in non-financial misconduct.

The paper also focuses on the importance of data and disclosure in order to enable firms, regulators and other stakeholders to monitor progress.

The regulators stated that increased diversity and inclusion will "advance their statutory objectives by resulting in improved governance, decision-making and risk management within firms, a more innovative industry, and products and services better suited to the diverse needs of consumers."

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, commented: ‘We are concerned that lack of diversity and inclusion within firms can weaken the quality of decision-making. 

"We look forward to an open discussion on how we should use our powers to further diversity and inclusion within financial services, to the mutual benefit of firms and their customers.'

Sam Woods, deputy governor for Prudential Regulation and chief executive of the PRA, said:  ‘While some progress has been made to improve diversity and inclusion in parts of the financial services sector over the last decade, the discussion is still in its early stages, and more needs to be done to speed up progress.

"Regulators and industry need to work together to increase diversity at senior levels and ensure that the UK's financial services firms are best equipped to serve the economy. A lack of diversity of thought can lead to a lack of challenge to accepted views and ways of working, which risks compromising firms' safety and soundness."

Core focus

In respones to the announcement, Matt Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the Chartered Insurance Institute, commented that creating a "modern, diverse and inclusive" profession has been a "core focus" for the industry body.

"Since 2019 Chartered firms have had to implement a diversity and inclusion policy. To ensure these policies are delivering positive change, 2021 was the first year the CII requested examples of the impact the approaches are having on Chartered firms when they wish to renew their status," Connell said.

To support our united profession, we have issued extensive guidance on approaches firms could take to establish an inclusive culture, and one which delivers fair outcomes for consumers.

We believe the insurance profession should take account of and reflect the interests of all the people it serves, and therefore we look forward to continuing to work with the regulators on this important work."

