Employers must step up to address cancer support: RedArc

Due to the backlog of cancer diagnoses caused bby a combination of reduced NHS capacity and fewer individuals consulting their GPs throughout the pandemic, RedArc has warned that employers will be required to review and ramp up support.

In addition to mental health support, RedArc states that staff may require the expertise of medical professionals to comprehend and access options for surgery and treatment, as well as possible side effects.

RedArc also suggested that many cancer patients are keen to keep in touch with their employer, and treatment permitting, like to continue to work as it provides a sense of normality and an income.

Added-value benefits that are often built into employee benefits packages can help employees understand how cancer may affect their working life, and can also support the employer in making changes to the workplace or working arrangements that help the employee remain at work or return when they are ready, RedArc suggested.

RedArc managing director, Christine Husbands, commented: "We believe that there is going to be a tsunami of new cancer diagnoses in the second half of the year.

"Many routine screening services were disrupted and people were reticent to attend medical appointments when the pandemic was at its peak in 2020. Even though most have resumed, cancer services are now under strain and waiting times have increased, which is likely to lead to a stream of more severe cases."

"Employers really need to gear up their support for employees who are diagnosed with cancer so they can confidently provide a broad range of support depending on their employees' needs. In particular, those who delayed or missed screening appointments during the past year may well need extra help in coming to terms with their diagnosis which is likely to be more advanced."