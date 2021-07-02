41% of staff suffering with mental health due to work

Around four in ten UK employees have suffered mental health issues as a result of work finds new report

The report, What if Work was Good for You?, published this week by the Business in the Community (BITC) network said that the levels of mental health issues would be "utterly unacceptable" if they were for physical injuries created by work.

As 41% of UK workers have reported that their work has either created or worsened their mental health, the report recommends that employers do away with "often reactive and standalone" initiatives that were prevalent before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, employers should focus on the systemic causes of mental health among employees, rather than the symptoms, through a committed approach and ensuring that wellbeing is permeated across every aspect of the business.

The report recommends two key ‘call to actions' for employers to address this problem:

Achieve parity between the management of physical health and safety, and mental health and safety with an open and accountable culture.

Enable employees to co-create their own ‘good jobs' supported by managers and aligned with organisational practices and policies.

Louise Aston, wellbeing director at BITC, said that best practices around future methods of working have yet to be written, calling on employers to "publicly demonstrate your commitment to action, transform mental health and wellbeing at work."

"During this period of transition into a new era, Business in the Community is convening a collaborative moment which enables businesses to take test and learn approach, where businesses can learn together, build knowledge and share insights to help everyone navigate the journey ahead, recognising that we can't achieve change on our own," Aston said.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director for Legal & General Group Protection, commented: "We wholeheartedly agree with BITC that wellbeing needs to be considered a mainstream business issue that is integrated across every business operation, moving beyond the remit of Health and Safety, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion or HR.

"New Legal & General research among SME employers reveals that at least 8 in 10 overall agree that a wellbeing focus can bring big benefits to people and business, in terms of: increase in staff retention and productivity, reduction in absenteeism, attracting talent, improving morale and improving customer experience.

"The framework that BITC has developed goes a long way towards helping employers get the focus they need; setting out the ways of working that enable better work and the organisational values that form the foundations of good work."