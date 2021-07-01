Advisers have "critical" role in dealing with Covid-19 health fallout

Industry has to realise health concerns and properly define ailments such as Long Covid, according to panel at the COVER Health Insurance Live event

Advisers have a "critical role" to play in helping clients, as well as wider society, ahead of what could be a significant health fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, a panel of industry experts have stated.

Speaking at the COVER Health Insurance Live event, panellists discussed the various issues that had arisen from the 18 month-long pandemic in the UK.

On top of delayed and cancelled treatments for critical illnesses such as cancer, many people in the UK have avoided seeing their GPs, which disrupted opportunities for early diagnosis.

Lockdown has also exacerbated peoples' mental health, as working from home risking physical ill-health as well.

"It is a critical situation," said panellist Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Premier Choice Group.

"There are a number of conditions one could argue where we are going to have a new pandemic of at the end of this. Mental health has been discussed widely, but there is also the musculoskeletal (MSK) issues we are starting to see coming through from people working from home.

"There is help out there and it is the role of the adviser to make their clients aware of what is available."

Fellow panellist, director at Lifepoint Healthcare, Isaac Feiner, concurred with this point and argued that this is an opportunity to increase levels of education passed on to clients around healthcare and related insurance issues.

"We are seeing this at the coalface as advisers," he said. "People who unfortunately don't have cover in place and have had to wait for diagnosis or treatment.

"We, as an industry, need to be educating people, not just the ones who have cover about how they can be using their products effectively but also the rest of the UK population who do not have cover. There is a huge gap, and it is up to us to highlight the importance of having something in place."

New conditions

When discussing the numerous health concerns people may face after 18 months of lockdown, the issue of Long Covid was identified as a particular challenge.

Panellist Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, said this was something he was already seeing insurers struggling with.

"Long Covid could be classified [as a chronic condition] and I'm aware of at least one company that has been looking to include this in its list of chronic conditions covered, but could not work out an appropriate way to do it without leaving itself open to many claims or putting the cost up," said Lakey.

"It is already covered to some degree in the critical illness world, in the way that people suffering from serious Covid (being on a respirator for several days) will be able to claim. The problem with something like Long Covid is it is difficult to define it. And as with many critical illness conditions, the ideas are clever, but the wording sometimes defies common sense."

Another challenge facing the PMI industry (as well as the NHS) is the inevitable backlog of patients from 18 months' disruption.

Here, Feiner said advisers had another role to play in helping their clients access treatments for non-Covid afflictions and allowing providers to navigate this congestion.

"We need to be mindful there is a massive backlog of people with policies who need to make claims," he said.

"It's not the insurers' fault but call waiting times are not where they should be. The advice brokers can give is absolutely vital to help ease this bottleneck, because I think this will continue. It's not easy for insurers to just bring on hundreds of new claims handlers, as advisers we are spending more time doing this work which is where we can really add value."