Return to 'business as usual' not enough for insurance industry urges ABI director

James Dalton identifies ‘critical’ barriers in the way of stronger PMI take-up during COVER Health Insurance Live event keynote address

The health insurance industry must aspire for a higher standard than ‘business as usual' if it wants to increase PMI take-up across the population, according to director of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers (ABI), James Dalton.

Speaking at the COVER Health Insurance Live event, Dalton said a stronger take-up of PMI could be reflected in greater productivity at an economic level.

As such, he told the conference's audience that insurers should be seizing the current environment as an opportunity.

"The experience of the pandemic has demonstrated the ability of the PMI sector to play an absolutely pivotal role in solving major societal problems," reflected Dalton.

"So, what, as an industry, are we going to do with that? Seeking to return to some form of business as usual is understandably an attractive proposition but my challenge to the sector is our aspirations should be higher.

"The opportunity is now if we are going to convince the government of the vital role that a private insurance market can play in helping to improve the nation's health and wellbeing."

In his address, Dalton acknowledged that the government is under significant political and financial pressure to steer the country out of a recession.

The ABI director argued that greater PMI take-up across the nation's workforce could play a vital role in this.

For example, the UK is one of the worst performers out of advanced economies in terms of productivity. It 2019 it was estimated that nearly 140 million workdays were lost to sickness absences. With presenteeism factored in, the cost of this to society is an estimated £92bn.

Dalton identified three gaps that the insurance industry needs to address to convince the government of the role the sector could play: around evidence of insurance's benefits, expectations of how it works and failures around transparency.

"There is an untapped awareness in the corporate world of the powerful role that PMI can play, and in addition to getting better at explaining that [to the corporate world] we need to get better as an industry in explaining these benefits to government," said Dalton.

"There are significant barriers. Despite the billions paid out every year, there is a deeply-held perception that insurers will always try and wiggle out of paying claims. There is also a concern that the industry's focus on the prevention agenda is somehow a way of not playing claims. And PMI is seen as a product for the wealthy… and a perception that any involvement in PMI must be a privatisation of the NHS through the backdoor."

Dalton said overcoming these barriers is "absolutely critical" to gain further support from the government and strengthen engagement with employers.

Evidence will play a crucial role in proving the benefits of PMI.

When asked about the possibility of a mandatory PMI element for employers, akin to auto-enrolment which has boosted pension saving among employees, Dalton said any policy changes would first require strong data.

"That may be an answer, but we don't have the evidence to support that public policy intervention at the moment," said Dalton.

"We need the data and evidence to support any interventions we ask for. Ultimately the government will have to provide regulation to implement anything, along with a cost-benefit analysis and the political critiques that come with this. That is quite a big ask. We are the people who need to provide that evidence."