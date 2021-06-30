Half a million employees could return to workplace before they are ready

Majority of SME owners planning for workforce return regardless

Over half a million UK workers could be made to return to the physical workplace even if they are not comfortable enough to do so, according to research from healthcare provider Benenden Health.

With lockdown restrictions due to end on 19 July, many businesses are preparing for a return to the physical workplace.

Despite 6% of the UK's workforce having a significant fear of returning at this stage of the pandemic, Benenden Health's survey of SME business owners and directors found this was not slowing their plans.

Two-thirds (62%) of SME business owners and directors revealed they planned on asking employees to return to the physical workforce even if they were not comfortable doing so.

This means over 600,000 workers could be returning despite not being ready to do so, with potential knock-on effects to employee wellbeing, engagement, recruitment and retention.

Despite the disruption from COVID-19, over a third of businesses (35%) confirmed they will not make any permanent changes to their pre-pandemic working practices.

Only 13% said they would now pursue a full-time working from home policy.

Many businesses surveyed confirmed they were still implementing Covid-safe measures (including distancing workstations and more cleaning) but 23% revealed they would not be consulting their employees on their workplace return policy.

Benenden Health head of organisational development, Naomi Thompson, warned that employers need to do to provide support for returning workers for the benefit of all parties.

"Returning to a physical place of work will be easier and more comfortable for some than others and we realise that this presents a challenge for both businesses and employees, which is why we've produced a dedicated guide on how teams can safely return to physical workplaces," said Thompson, who advocates involving employees in the process to give them control and reduce stress.

"Even employees who are looking forward to being among others again may find the reality unnerving, while many are already nervous at the prospect. In canvassing the opinions of employees, worries can be addressed sensitively, keeping teams healthy and happy as they head back to shared locations in the wake of the pandemic."