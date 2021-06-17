ProtectX4: Time for insurers to act on AI

The time for insurers to start using AI to better serve their clients and retain them is now, according to Nick Milinkovich, expert associate partner at McKinsey & Company.

Milinkovich was speaking at Protection Review's ProtectX conference today (17 June) and explained how misconceptions around this technology and its uses were holding insurers back.

"What has been consistently shown is customers are not only willing to share more data, but are willing to do so on a frequent and ongoing basis with their insurance carrier granted they get value beyond simply receiving a product," Milinkovich told the audience.

"This, and the fundamentally stronger digital backdrop, tells us the time for AI is now."

Unfortunately, research from McKinsey & Company has identified struggles throughout the industry to effectively capture, analyse and use data.

Investments are being made in this area, but Milinkovich argued they still need to be scaled up further so returns can be realised.

Looking to leaders in the insurance space using AI, he picked out three key differentiators they possess.

These are a focus on several user cases not just one, an embedding of AI throughout an entire business and how it is run, and a management team driven to recruit teams that understand AI.

Many insurers could be doing this now, and already have access to AI capabilities, but Milinkovich said the technology suffers from a hesitation to use it.

"The number one reason why AI struggles to achieve its benefits is that the people supposed to use it decide not to," he said, "so it is not deeply embedded in the business.