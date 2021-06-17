ProtectX4: Time for insurers to act on AI
Insurers have ability to use AI, but often choose not to
The time for insurers to start using AI to better serve their clients and retain them is now, according to Nick Milinkovich, expert associate partner at McKinsey & Company.
Milinkovich was speaking at Protection Review's ProtectX conference today (17 June) and explained how misconceptions around this technology and its uses were holding insurers back.
With customers in all sectors now expecting a much higher standard of service, this has raised the requirement from insurers.
"What has been consistently shown is customers are not only willing to share more data, but are willing to do so on a frequent and ongoing basis with their insurance carrier granted they get value beyond simply receiving a product," Milinkovich told the audience.
"This, and the fundamentally stronger digital backdrop, tells us the time for AI is now."
Unfortunately, research from McKinsey & Company has identified struggles throughout the industry to effectively capture, analyse and use data.
Investments are being made in this area, but Milinkovich argued they still need to be scaled up further so returns can be realised.
Looking to leaders in the insurance space using AI, he picked out three key differentiators they possess.
These are a focus on several user cases not just one, an embedding of AI throughout an entire business and how it is run, and a management team driven to recruit teams that understand AI.
Many insurers could be doing this now, and already have access to AI capabilities, but Milinkovich said the technology suffers from a hesitation to use it.
"The number one reason why AI struggles to achieve its benefits is that the people supposed to use it decide not to," he said, "so it is not deeply embedded in the business.
"Whether this is an underwriter, claims adjuster, sales person, someone in the back office etc, there will be a tool sitting on a shelf just not being used by the people who should be using it."
More on Technology
ProtectX4: The next generation of protection
'We get to speak about protection, which is something I am really passionate about'
Vitality launches car insurance proposition
In partnership with Covea
Simon Owens announced as new British Friendly chief executive
With immediate effect
COVER Excellence Awards 2021 now open for nominations!
Leading With Distinction
L&G lifts 'majority' of Covid underwriting restrictions
“Nuanced approach”