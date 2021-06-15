Unisure Group joins GriD as newest member

The Unisure Group joins Group Risk Development (GRiD) to utilise member benefits

The health and life insurance broker has joined GriD following the launch of its group life protection offering.

GriD stated that several Unisure staff have been active GRiD members throughout their careers and "benefitted greatly from the wealth of expertise within the organisation."

The Unisure Group offers international health and life protection from global insurers, partnering with firms such as Allianz, Bupa and Gen Re.

Dr Graham Woolford, chairman of Unisure Group said: ‘We bring our passion for employee benefits to the table and look forward to collaborating with GRiD on increasing awareness around the importance of employer-driven financial protection solutions.'

Paul White, chair of GriD, commented: ‘It's always good to see a new entrant to the group risk market, and we're delighted that The Unisure Group has joined GRiD.

"We have a very collaborative way of working designed to help our members get the most out of GRiD and we're very much looking forward to working with Unisure.'