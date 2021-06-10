Employers rising to the challenge on Long Covid support

Research from Canada Life finds 93% of employees that suffered with Long Covid have received support from their employer

The survey, carried by Opinium out among over 2,000 UK adults, found that one in 20 people surveyed had received a positive test for Covid-19, of which 65% went on to experience symptoms associated with Long Covid.

The vast majority of respondents that work full-time who reported symptoms of Long Covid (93%), stated they had been offered support by their employer as they return to work.

This support ranged from the ability to access virtual health and wellbeing services (37%), to work more flexibly (32%) and to reduce working hours (32%).

John Kendall, Canada Life rehabilitation consultant, said: "Employers have risen to the challenge and in the vast majority of cases are offering support to help get their employees back to work. This should be a collaborative approach between the employer and employee.

"Adjustments may need to be made to their working hours or workload, perhaps allowing them to continue working from home, endorsing lighter duties or even just more concerted communication to ensure any worries or concerns are dealt with promptly.

"With the opening of Long Covid clinics and with medical research evolving continuously, we hope to see more robust support for individuals moving forward. Ongoing employer support and understanding is going to be crucial."

Figures published by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) published last week (4 June) showed that over one million people in private households throughout the UK are self-reporting symptoms of Long Covid.

Covering the four-week period ending 2 May, the statistics show that of the total number of people recording Long Covid symptoms, 85% (869,000) first had (or suspected they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks previously, while 37% (376,000) first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least 12 months previously.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented: "The effects of the pandemic have wreaked on the nation's workforce, either financially, mentally or physically. For a significant amount of people who have contracted the virus, they are left with a number of potentially very debilitating symptoms, of which little is known, although more is being learned every day.

"In these cases it is essential that employers display understanding towards any employees reporting symptoms and it is reassuring to see so many offering support services and flexibility to their affected colleagues. These relatively simple measures can go a long way towards someone's rehabilitation and help take the pressure off their road to recovery."