ABI's James Dalton to provide keynote at COVER Health Insurance Live 2021

CPD-accredited virtual event will examine how the health insurance industry is mobilising for change both during the pandemic and beyond

COVER is pleased to announce that the keynote address at the upcoming Health Insurance Live 2021 event is to be provided by James Dalton of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

The ABI's director of general insurance policy will take the virtual podium on 28 April to give a keynote address with an update from the trade body.

Register for the event here

A member of the ABI's executive team leading work on motor, property, liability and health insurance, Dalton represents the UK's insurance sector to ministers, regulators, parliamentarians and other senior stakeholders across the UK and internationally.

The new event, taking place on COVER's digital platform, features a range of health insurance and healthcare experts speaking across to some of the industry's most pressing topics. Representatives from event sponsors Vitality and Bupa will be joined by further speakers, to be announced soon.

In addition, Health Insurance Live 2021 is also CPD-accredited. All delegates who attend the event will be able claim up to 2 hours to go towards their Continuing Professional Development.

