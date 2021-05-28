Why Long Covid requires advisers to build wider ecosystems

Absence management has become even more thorny as a result of Long Covid. Joined-up thinking is needed, says Working To Wellbeing

Long-term absence management (28 or more calendar days) has never been straightforward. But it has always been fairly black and white, in that the employee is either off sick or they're not. Since the start of the pandemic, however, lots of grey has been introduced into that picture; in terms of both the ‘corona coaster' nature of Long Covid and the fact that mass homeworking, shielding and furlough might well be masking a whole load of health issues. So, what could intermediaries be doing to help?

It's becoming ever clearer, through conversations with clients and through the pages of publications like COVER, that those intermediaries that will prosper in the pandemic economy are those that feel equipped - via help from insurers and service providers - to provide a more holistic service to clients; a service that goes beyond advising on, selling and renewing insurance products.

If client benefit and wellbeing agendas are to become more joined-up and strategic - and they have to, because that's now a top employer imperative - then the industry needs to offer more joined-up consultancy and to think laterally in order to address the issues for employers and employees. This type of integrated approach will pay dividends.

The time for this is most definitely right. Consider the current shift to new ways of working, the impending end of furlough and the potential for a significant increase in long-term absence as a result of Covid-19 (on top of other conditions that may be considered long-term of course).

Currently, an estimated 1.1 million people in the UK have reported experiencing Long Covid (symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after the first suspected Covid-19 episode), with over two-thirds of these individuals having had (or suspecting they had) Covid-19 at least 12 weeks earlier.

And, as we all know, the longer the absence, the bigger the risk that people simply won't recover fully and return to work; 1 in 5 will not return to work after just 4 weeks of absence.

Although the definition of disability under the Equality Act 2010 has not yet been updated to include Long Covid, it's simply good practice to treat it as a condition that would potentially fall within the auspices of the Act. As such, it would require employers to consider ‘reasonable adjustments' such as changes to hours or duties and/or to implement a phased return to work.

So, what does an integrated approach look like?

Where long-term absence - and specifically Long Covid - is concerned, integration necessitates one of two things.

Either, where a client has group income protection (IP) in place, intermediaries should help facilitate improved data sharing between clients and insurers to allow for targeted early intervention, including the use of the Long Covid support programmes that most insurers now have in place.

Or, where a client doesn't have group IP in place, working direct with a Vocational Rehabilitation company to provide tailored, specialist support on a pay-as-you-go, instead of insured, basis. And we're not talking pro bono here. Everyone has to make a living! Though discussions with specialist organisations, fees can usually be agreed between intermediary and provider.

What does specialist support look like?

The short answer is; it depends. Everyone's experience of Long Covid - as with any long-term condition - is different, so it stands to reason that the support programme will look different too. Vocational Rehabilitation experts should include multi-disciplinary teams for this reason; Occupational Therapists, Cognitive Behavioural Therapists, Physiotherapists, Psychologists.

The support programme always starts with a conversation between the Vocational Rehabilitation specialist and the employee to determine their precise physical and psychological needs, with work- and life- ability in mind.

This translates into a personalised support package, which might include tailored education and health coaching, fatigue management, physiotherapy-led activity, emotional support and anxiety management. Plus, signposting to relevant benefits and services to which they might already have access via the workplace. And perhaps social signposting to relevant public sector community services too.

On an employer level, the bespoke support will extend to line managers, helping them to help their team members return to work. This might include line manager training, perhaps focused on: how to have conversations about Long Covid; understanding what ‘reasonable adjustments' are; or how a phased return might work in practice.

It's important that employers don't fall into the trap of thinking that absence is the only solution when their employee is ill. Employees need to be given options for returning to work. Even if they're just doing a couple of hours a week - literally dipping a toe in the workplace - it's better than nothing; it's giving them structure, social support and some semblance of normality.

It's all about tailoring support to need. And the same goes for intermediaries. In order to tailor advice and services to client need, it's important to feel equipped with the right specialists and tools. It's about building an ecosystem of expertise that will help you grow your business.