Focusing on immediate OH risk could open employer doors, says Health Shield

Future of work strategies demand an fresh look at risk assessment, as well as wellbeing, says friendly society

Health Shield, a provider of wellbeing services, has added a series of risk assessment questionnaires to its recently launched Occupational Health (OH) platform, suggesting that intermediaries focus on the Duty of Care responsibilities facing employers right now - responsibilities that have taken a back seat for many over the last year - with a view to opening doors to wider wellbeing needs over time.

Estimates during the last lockdown suggest that 60% of the UK workforce was still working from home.

The three new questionnaires, which are offered on a pay-as-you-go basis and provide employers with an inbuilt audit trail, include the following:

Working from home. This focuses on areas such as workstation assessments, eye health, fire safety, electrical equipment safety, manual handling, accidents / first aid and slips, trips and falls.

Returning from furlough. This helps identify any 'new' mental health conditions and also asks about existing conditions. It looks at work life balance, potential issues caused by a return to the workplace (i.e. childcare, eldercare), whether the individual is self-isolating, what contact they've had with the employer and whether health and safety procedures on return are clear.

Covid-19. This provides an assessment of individuals and household members, with regards to any test results taken and symptoms.

The Health & Safety Executive (HSE) states that employers have a legal duty to protect employees from harm by completing risk assessments and acting on the findings. For homeworkers these risks include: lone working without supervision, working with display screen equipment (DSE), stress and mental health.

Much of the guidance applies whether employees are working from home on a temporary or permanent basis. But where Display Screen Equipment (DSE) assessments are concerned, the requirement to carry out home workstation assessments and provide people with appropriate equipment and advice on control measures only applies where people are working at home on a "long-term" basis.**

Jennie Doyle, Head of Marketing at Health Shield, said: "There is no definition on the HSE website of ‘long-term' when it comes to working from home. The HSE was lenient around carrying out homeworker risk assessments last year during the shift to mass homeworking, as it was considered a temporary move. But it's now over a year since the start of the first lockdown. Homeworking is looking like a permanent feature for some. And the shift for others back to workplaces - in whole or part - along with furlough ending in September, will put pressure on organisations of all shapes and sizes to risk assess and put in place suitable control measures. Responsible employers will want to do what they consider to be right, regardless of a clear edict.

"Our OH platform is completely self-service, provides an inbuilt audit trail, doesn't include any tie-ins and employers only pay for services as and when they need them. Plus, the majority of services - which also include risk surveillance, management referrals, online health questionnaires and stress intervention - are available virtually.

"It's the perfect model to helping employers meet their immediate challenges. It also presents intermediaries and Health Shield with the perfect door opener to wider workplace wellbeing.

"Wellbeing services, such as those available via Health Shield's Breeze platform, available for just £4.00 per employee per month, can be used as risk mitigation measures on the back of OH assessments. They can also be used to help nurture a culture of self-care and proactive absence management via immediate access to valuable services such as virtual GPs, counselling helplines and physio triage."