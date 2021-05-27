Simplyhealth launches cash back app

New, free to download, app designed to help consumer and corporate customers claim money back on their plans quickly and easily

In a bid to improve customer experience, health and dental plan provider Simplyhealth has launched a new app, SimplyPlan, designed to help customers - whether consumer or corporate - claim money back quickly and easily.

To make a claim, customers can upload an image of an itemised receipt or press the 'Take a photo' button. Once uploaded, customers then add their treatment date, select the policy to claim from and press submit for their claim to be processed. All claims history and progress of current claims can also be seen within the app.

Other key benefits include:

Functionality to switch between Simplyhealth apps to SimplyConsult to access 24/7 video GPs and online physio assessments* and to Simplyhealth's free health and wellbeing tracker app, SimplyMe.

Enables customers to view details about their plan, including who is covered, when their plan is due to renew and their benefit entitlements.

Help on hand with FAQs, contact information and a feedback function.

Helen Brooker, Head of Propositions & Products at Simplyhealth said: "We are so pleased to launch SimplyPlan to our customers. After listening to our customer feedback, we developed our latest app to improve customer experience of claiming back money and managing their health plan admin, making it quicker and easier from a mobile device."

"Simplyhealth's purpose of providing better access to healthcare, for the many, for the long term is at our core. We've carefully built our family of apps - SimplyPlan, SimplyConsult and SimplyMe, to work together to give our customers the tools to maintain, access and manage their healthcare."

The SimplyPlan app can be downloaded for free on the Google Play store for Android, or App store for Apple users.**

* Online physio assessments not 24/7. Available Mon - Fri: 08:00 - 19:00. Sat: 10:00 - 13:00. Sunday / Bank holidays: Closed.

** Users will need Android OS 10 or newer, or iOS 13 or newer to use this app.