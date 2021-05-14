Group risk industry pays out over £2bn for 2020 claims

GRiD stats shows industry paid £2.01bn in claims in 2020, the equivalent of £5.5m a day

As many as 4,476 people were helped back to work by group risk insurers after a period of sick leave in 2020, data from Group Risk Development (GRiD) has revealed.

A total of £2.01bn was paid out to thousands of UK employees and families (28,733) in group risk claims last year, an increase of £ 255.7m from last year's figure.

There was a total of 138,222 interactions with additional help and support services through group risk policies during 2020, almost double the number recorded in 2019, as online and other remote support services saw a surge in use during the pandemic.

Group life assurance policies paid out total benefits to the value of £1.37 billion (an increase of £199.78 million over 2019); group income protection policies paid out a total of £550.86 million (an increase of £57.88 million compared with 2019); group critical illness policies paid out benefits totalling £91.64 million (a slight decrease of £1.96 million over 2019).

The average new claim amounts (£118,244 for group life; £28,138 p/a for group income protection; £70,274 for group critical illness).

For group life assurance, 99.8% of new claims were paid in 2020. For group income protection and group critical illness, 76.2% and 77.4% were paid respectively.

Main reasons for claims

Benefit Main cause of new claims % Second main cause of new claims % Group life assurance Cancer 37% Heart disease 14% Group income protection Cancer 28% Mental illness 22% Group critical illness Cancer 67% Heart attack 9%

Income protection

GRiD has captured details of the cases where the insurer supported a return to work with active early intervention (such as fast-track access to counselling or physiotherapy, funded by the insurer) before that employee was eligible for a monetary payment.

A total of 2,362 people (31.8% of all claims submitted, down slightly by 2.9 percentage points on 2019) were able to go back to work during 2020 because of such early intervention (of which, 59% had help to overcome mental illness and 11% had support overcoming a musculoskeletal condition).

Of the new group income protection claims that went into payment during 2019, 2,114 employees were helped by the insurer to make a full return to work during that year or during 2020.

Valued benefits

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "The group risk industry is growing year on year and these figures demonstrate why. They're some of the most valued benefits for employers and employees. Their value is tangible, financial and practical, and employers recognise just how much they help their business and their workforce.

"This year, health and wellbeing is firmly at the top of the corporate agenda, and we expect employers of all sizes to even more fully embrace the value that group risk benefits provide. From access to rehab, support for long Covid through to financial pay outs, they provide some of the most comprehensive support for businesses and their employees."

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life told COVER: "Like many others, our industry has worked so hard to provide continued support during a very challenging period. Crucially, as an industry we continue to pay claims and support families across the UK. 2020 was destabilising in many ways but our vital industry responded and stepped up when required.

"All providers should feel very proud. Our industry has grown, despite the challenges of the past year, there are more lives insured. But this number needs to increase further, more lives can be covered. Our industry challenge is to generate greater growth, and insure more and more people in the years ahead. Our industry matters and I'm grateful to all that support it."