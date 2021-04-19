FCA's Delfas takes over from Wayman as interim FOS chief executive

Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has appointed FCA's Nausicaa Delfas as interim chief executive and chief ombudsman

Delfas will be taking on the role from 17 May. She is arriving at the ombudsman from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), where she is currently the executive director of international and interim chief operating officer.

Delfas will succeed Caroline Wayman, who recently announced she would be stepping down from her role after seven years as chief executive and chief ombudsman.

"I am honoured to be appointed interim chief executive and chief ombudsman of the Financial Ombudsman Service," Delfas said.

"The Financial Ombudsman Service plays an essential role in ensuring the financial system works for everyone - financial services firms, consumers and businesses."

Building on Caroline Wayman's legacy, her priority will be to lead the FOS to ensure it delivers "an effective and reliable service", she added.

'Wealth of experience'

FOS chairman Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE said: "I am delighted to welcome Nausicaa Delfas to the Financial Ombudsman Service as our interim chief executive and chief ombudsman; she brings a wealth of experience and a firm understanding of the environment within which we are operating and the challenges that lie ahead.

"The service enters this financial year ready to move beyond PPI and focussed on providing a timely and efficient service to our customers. And we do so, looking ahead, albeit cautiously, to more positive times as we emerge from a global pandemic. The board, the executive team and I are looking forward to working with Nausicaa."

Manzoor continued: "As we welcome Nausicaa's appointment, we say goodbye, of course, to Caroline Wayman, whose departure comes at the end of a long career at the Ombudsman Service.

"Caroline has led the service through significant milestones, most recently, of course, during a global pandemic, ensuring operational resilience and balancing the dual responsibilities of serving customers and supporting staff, during the most challenging of times. On behalf of the board, the executive team and everyone at the service, we wish Caroline the very best in her future endeavours."

This article was originally published on COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.